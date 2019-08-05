ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A light earthquake was felt in the greater Anchorage area on Monday, and officials said it was an aftershock from the Nov. 30 magnitude 7.1 quake that rocked Alaska’s largest city.

The latest was reported about 10 a.m. and was centered about 15 miles northwest of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the combined Army-Air Force base in Anchorage.

The location was the same general area as the November earthquake, which caused millions of dollars in damage but no injuries.

The Alaska Earthquake Center said Monday’s quake had a magnitude of 4.1 and was located at a depth of about 28 miles (45 kilometers). There were no immediate reports of damage.

Natalia Ruppert at the center tells The Associated Press in an email there’s been more than 10,000 aftershocks since the November earthquake.