PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Two years after a fire consumed trails and forests in the scenic Columbia River Gorge, the popular Eagle Creek Trail is in the final phases of reopening to the public.

Stan Hinatsu with the U.S. Forest Service tells The Oregonian that the 13-mile (21-kilometer) trail could open as early as this fall or as late as next summer, depending on weather and assessments from forest officials.

Crews still need to install replacements for two bridges that were destroyed in the fire, and the materials could be airlifted to the trail in late September.

Hinatsu says once that’s complete officials will need to determine whether to open the trail right away or wait until weather improves next summer.

