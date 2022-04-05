RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities in Nevada launched an aerial search Tuesday for an Indiana couple that has been missing for more than a week.

The Esmeralda Sheriff’s Office said earlier cellphone data indicated Ronnie Barker, 72, and his wife Beverly, 69, were near U.S. Highway 95 in the high desert east of the Sierra Nevada between Reno and Las Vegas west of Tonopah on March 27.

The Civilian Air Patrol confirmed Tuesday the 32-foot River Seeker RV they were driving was found stuck in a ditch in a remote area without the passenger car they were towing.

Four CAP aircraft and multiple law enforcement agencies were assisting in Tuesday’s search, which is expected to continue on Wednesday, Lt. Col. Anthony Gorss told The Associated Press late Tuesday.

Investigators assume they took the white 2020 Kia Soul they were towing to “try to go get help,” Gorss said. He said Tuesday’s search focused on area highways and off-road trails in both mountainous and desert terrain.

The Esmeralda County sheriff’s office didn’t respond to numerous phone calls or emails seeking comment on Tuesday.

Family members who reported the Barkers missing have said on numerous social media posts they left on a cross-country trip last month and were expected to return this week to their home in Indianapolis. They said the departed Albany, Oregon March 27 and planned to meet with friends in Tucson, Arizona on March 29.

