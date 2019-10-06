WINCHESTER, Idaho (AP) — A public health advisory is in place for Winchester Lake after testing indicated elevated levels of toxins produced by blue-green algae.

The Lewiston Tribune reports health officials and the Nez Perce Tribe have urged people to use caution when spending time in or near the water.

A release from Public Health Idaho North Central District states that blue-green algae is a natural part of Idaho’s water bodies. But when temperatures rise, their populations can bloom, and toxic chemical compounds can be released into the water.

Those spending time near surface water with a health advisory are urged to avoid swimming, wading or other activities. Health officials say people should not drink or cook with water containing a bloom.

