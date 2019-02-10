IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The publishing company that owns newspapers in Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Nampa and other Idaho cities is launching a new newspaper in Bingham County.
Adams Publishing Group announced last week the five-day-per-week Bingham County Chronicle will serve Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Blackfoot and other towns.
The Tennessee-based publishing group owns the Post Register, Idaho State Journal, Idaho Press and more than a dozen weekly newspapers in Idaho and northern Utah.
Adams Publishing Group regional president Travis Quast told the Post Register that the area is ripe for a new publication. The region has seen reduced news coverage since the Shelley Pioneer closed in 2017.
Eric Johnston, the company’s West Division president, says residents in markets like Bingham County rely on newspapers for local information.
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com