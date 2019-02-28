CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon State University campus building has been evacuated after combustible gas was found leaking inside.
The Gazette-Times reports firefighters were sent to the Oak Creek Building in Corvallis shortly after 11 a.m., when reports came in of acetylene gas fumes in the building.
Corvallis Fire Department spokesman Jim Patton says the leak occurred because of a broken valve on an acetylene tank used in one of the building’s laboratories.
Patton says all students, faculty and staff were evacuated and that no one has been injured and there is no risk to the public.
Most Read Local Stories
- Massive public-lands bill passes Congress with big implications for Washington state
- Even Seattle finds it's just too hard being green | Danny Westneat
- Alaska Airlines flight odor sickens passengers, crew
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
- 'Like a nightmare': Amtrak train, trapped by snow for 36 hours, arrives back in Seattle WATCH
Firefighters are keeping people out of the structure while fume hoods in the lab vent the gas out of the building.
___
Information from: Gazette-Times, http://www.gtconnect.com