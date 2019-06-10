The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that may have run over a young woman thrown from her pickup after a crash on Highway 17 in Grant County.

The crash is being investigated as a fatal hit and run.

Emily Allen, 23, of Soap Lake, was driving a 2002 Ford F150 pickup south on Highway 17 about four miles north of Moses Lake at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the state patrol.

Her pickup crossed the centerline onto the northbound shoulder, hit the embankment and rolled. The pickup came to rest facing north on the shoulder.

Allen, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the pickup into the northbound lane.

She may have been hit by two vehicles, according to the state patrol. Officers do not know if she died after being thrown from the pickup or was killed after being hit in the roadway. The first vehicle that may have hit her did not stop.

The Moses Lake driver of the second vehicle, a Chevrolet Silverado towing a boat trailer, did stop, said the WSP. Officers are not sure whether that pickup hit Allen or not.

Anyone with information is asked to call WSP at 509-765-6175 or email david.kiehl@wsp.wa.gov.