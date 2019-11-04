BOISE, Idaho (AP) — About 35,000 Idaho residents have signed up for Medicaid under expanded coverage in the first few days it has been offered.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said Monday that’s more than a third of the estimated 91,000 people who are eligible.

The agency started taking applications Friday.

Idaho voters authorized Medicaid expansion last year with an initiative that passed with 61% of the vote, but lawmakers earlier this year added restrictions requiring five waivers.

Federal officials have yet to approve any of the waivers, but enrollment is proceeding with coverage starting Jan. 1.

The expansion provides Medicaid to people earning up to a maximum of 138% of the federal poverty level. That maximum is about $17,000 a year for one person and $35,500 for a family of four.