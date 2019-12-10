EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A 94-year-old Eugene City Councilor announced Monday she will not seek reelection to an unprecedented seventh four-year term.

The Register-Guard reports Betty Taylor will step down when her current term expires in January 2021, allowing a new councilor to represent Ward 2 for the first time since 1996.

Taylor is already the longest-serving city councilor in Eugene’s history.

Taylor has been considering her political future for the last several months, since before the filing period opened in September.

Taylor made her brief announcement at the beginning of Monday’s City Council work session. She didn’t explain her decision.

Ward 2, one of the most progressive areas of the city, includes south-central Eugene.

Kate Davidson, a local educator, and Matt Keating, a Lane Community College board member, have filed to succeed Taylor. The filing deadline ends in March.