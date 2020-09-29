FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — A 91-year-old Florence resident was found dead after his car went off the road into the Siuslaw River on Sunday.

A witness called police after seeing Parker Kendall’s Jeep Wrangler swerve, leave the road and crash into the river, KEZI-TV reported.

Divers with the Lane County Sheriff’s Office found the vehicle Sunday evening and located Kendall in the driver’s seat. The vehicle was pulled out of the river and the body was recovered. Authorities say criminal activity is not suspected.

The US Coast Guard, Siuslaw Valley Fire Department and Medical Examiner’s Office also helped in the incident.