PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nine more people have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, the highest number of deaths reported in one day in the state since the pandemic began, health officials said Friday.

The newly-reported deaths raised the state’s death toll to 282, according to the Oregon Health Authority. The authority also reported 396 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to more than 16,100.

An outbreak of 22 COVID-19 cases has been reported at Norris Blueberry Farm in Roseburg, health officials also said Friday. The case count includes everyone linked to the outbreak, officials said. The investigation started June 25, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure, officials said.

In the month of July, Oregon has averaged about 315 cases a day, officials said this week, calling the numbers concerning. In response, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown expanded the face covering mandate to anyone 5 years or older. That order went into effect Friday. The governor also decreased the capacity of venues, including churches, restaurants and movie theaters, from 250 people to 100 people.

