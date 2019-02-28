HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Police say nine children were taken to a hospital after the driver of their Hood River County school bus crashed into a ditch.
Oregon State Police troopers say the bus was headed south on Highway 281 at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday when driver David Johnson went off the roadway and into a ditch.
Police say the bus struck an embankment before it ended up back on the road.
Officials said Johnson then drove to the school.
Most Read Local Stories
- Massive public-lands bill passes Congress with big implications for Washington state
- Even Seattle finds it's just too hard being green | Danny Westneat
- Pearl Jam announces $10.8 million to combat homelessness
- 'Like a nightmare': Amtrak train, trapped by snow for 36 hours, arrives back in Seattle WATCH
- No need to panic about tonight's snow prediction, but we are in for a chilly stretch
Police say after arriving, nine children complained of pain and were taken to a local hospital.
Troopers are investigating the incident with help from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the county District Attorney’s office.
Police say the district and Johnson are cooperating with the investigation.