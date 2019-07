GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say an 8-year-old boy drowned in the Sandy River east of Portland.

News outlets reports the child had been near Oxbow Park in Gresham with family members and was playing in the water when he disappeared Tuesday afternoon.

Gresham Battalion Chief Jason McGowan says search and rescue crews from the Gresham Fire Department found the child’s body around 2:30 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.