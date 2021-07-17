PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police said seven people were injured, one critically, in a shooting in downtown Portland in the early morning hours Saturday.

Officers responding to calls about gun shots found seven people, both men and women, injured at the scene, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement Saturday. Authorities initially said seven were hurt but revised the figure.

The suspect or suspects left the scene before police arrived and there have been no arrests.

The shooting scene around SW 3rd Avenue has been blocked off for investigation.

No further details were being released.

The shooting was the latest in an epidemic of gun violence in Portland.

So far this year, there have been about 570 shooting incidents in Oregon’s largest city, more than twice the number recorded during the same time last year.

Last month, two people were shot in the same area and 28 bullet casings were recovered, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.