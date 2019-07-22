BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Ada County Coroner says a 7-year-old boy who died after he was struck by a pickup while riding his bicycle on Thursday is Eduard Prokopchuk of Nampa.

Eduard died of his injuries late Friday night at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office says Eduard was riding his bicycle with two other children on West Amity Road south of Boise Thursday evening when he was struck by a pickup truck.

The collision threw him from his bicycle and into a fence. Another young bicyclist also sustained minor injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the 18-year-old man who driving the truck immediately stopped and has cooperated with investigators. Deputies say the man said he swerved to avoid something in the road just before the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.