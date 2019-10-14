KUNA, Idaho (AP) — Six middle and high school sustained minor injuries when a vehicle collided with the school bus they were riding in southwestern Idaho.

The crash happened about 7:25 Monday morning in Kuna.

Kuna School District spokeswoman Allison Westfall says five of the injured students were picked up by their parents after the crash, and the sixth student was taken to a nearby hospital.

The rest of the students were driven to school by another bus.

No other information about the collision was immediately available.