MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Early snowstorms in northwest Montana have contributed to the deaths of five grizzly bears in one week on the Rocky Mountain Front.

The Missoulian reports that a sixth grizzly was put down east of Rogers Pass for killing cattle, pushing the one-week death toll to six and the unofficial annual mortality count to 38 in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.

Last year, a record 46 grizzly bears died in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem, which includes Glacier National Park, the Bob Marshall Wilderness complex and surrounding areas.

Grizzly bear specialist Mike Madel of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says five grizzly deaths last week all involved bears that were feeding on cattle killed by snowstorms.

Two bears were hit by a train and three were hit on a nearby highway.

