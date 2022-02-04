GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Four people in Josephine County jail custody and two deputies were hospitalized because of fentanyl overdose and exposure, according to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office.

Four inmates were found to be under the influence of fentanyl Wednesday afternoon and two deputies were exposed to it, the Mail Tribune reported.

Two of the four in jail custody were discovered unconscious, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Officials said jail medical staff and deputies performed lifesaving measures in order to revive them, including administering “several doses of Narcan.”

“Both individuals regained consciousness within minutes and were transported to Three Rivers Medical Center,” the news release said.

Two other inmates were found to have been under the influence of fentanyl. They were also given Narcan and transported to the medical center.

The two deputies exposed to the powerful drug were taken to the medical center for evaluation.

Preliminary investigation shows someone recently being held in the jail smuggled the drugs by “hiding them in his person,” then later sharing them with other people in custody, according to the sheriff’s office.