ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people have been charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the death of a 21-year-old Seward man.

A sixth person has been charged with witness tampering.

The Seward Police Department announced initial arrests Wednesday in the death of Preston Atwood, whose body was found Aug. 30. He had last been seen Aug. 25 at a Seward beach.

Prosecutors charged 19-year-old Laurel Correa, 19-year-old Tyler Goddard, 46-year-old Jennifer Harren and 24-year-old Timothy Ryan with murder and manslaughter counts.

Prosecutors charged 39-year-old Melanie Goddard with witness tampering.

All five are represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which did not respond to an email request for comment Friday.

Kenai police on Thursday arrested 18-year-old James Helberg on murder counts in the case. Court documents do not list his attorney.