ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Five people have been charged with murder in the death three months ago of a 21-year-old Seward man.

A sixth person has been charged with witness tampering.

The Seward Police Department on Wednesday announced initial arrests in the death of Preston Atwood, whose body was found Aug. 30. He had last been seen early in evening on Aug. 25 at a Fourth of July Beach in Seward.

Seward police arrested Laurel Correa, 19, Tyler Goddard, 19, and Jennifer Harren, 46. Police in Ketchikan arrested Timothy Ryan, 24.

Police in Kenai on Thursday arrested James Helberg, 18, after he returned to Alaska from Idaho and turned himself in.

All five are charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder and one count of manslaughter in Atwood’s death. Tyler Goddard also is charged with five counts of felony assault and one count of evidence tampering.

A sixth person, Melanie Goddard, 39, is charged with witness tampering.

Correa, Harren, Ryan, Tyler Goddard and Melanie Goddard are represented by the Alaska Public Defender Agency, which did not respond to an email request for comment Friday.

Helberg on Friday morning had not been arraigned and court records did not indicate whether he was represented by an attorney.

Anchorage television station KTUU in October reported the length of the investigation had frustrated family members and friends of Atwood.

Police have revealed few details about the case, including how Atwood died or where his body was found. Alaska State Troopers and other agencies participated in the case.