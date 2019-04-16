PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 4-year-old fell from a second-story window near Portland.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue says firefighters were called to the Bethany area on a report of a 4-year-old boy falling from the window of a duplex.

Authorities say the boy landed on a concrete patio. He was taken by helicopter to a Portland hospital.

KPTV-TV reports the child pushed a screen out of the window before falling from a residence in the Bethany area, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The child’s condition was not immediately known.

