SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Four Oregon counties are moving back to the extreme risk category after COVID-19 cases there increased. Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday that Baker, Clatsop, Coos and Morrow counties will move from high risk to extreme risk.

Effective Jan. 15 through Jan. 28, 26 counties including the most populous county, Multnomah, will be at the extreme risk level, with two counties at high risk, two at moderate risk, and six at lower risk, according to a news release from the governor’s office.

Also in Tuesday’s update, Curry County was moved from extreme to moderate and Lake County was moved from lower to moderate.

Different health and safety measures apply for each level of risk.

Brown said in a news release that with four counties moving to extreme risk, it’s a reminder that health and safety measures continue to be of utmost importance.

“I want to remind all Oregonians to continue to do their part by abiding by the health and safety guidelines in place. Until vaccines are widely available with high participation rates, the surest way to open our communities is to continue practicing the measures we know are effective in reducing the spread of COVID-19 — wear your mask, keep physical distance from others, avoid gatherings, wash your hands often, and stay home when you are sick,” Brown said in a news release.

More than 126,600 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Oregon and 1,613 people have died in the state since the pandemic began last year.