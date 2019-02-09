MERIDIAN, Idaho (AP) — A head-on truck crash in Meridian killed four people and left another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday when a Ford F-250 collided with a Nissan Titan that was pulling a trailer. The Idaho Statesman reports that officials said it wasn’t clear which truck crossed into the other’s lane.

The man driving the F-250 died at the scene. Three men in the Nissan Titan died at the scene; a fourth was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said they did not believe weather was a factor in the crash.

