GRESHAM, Ore. (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded early Thursday at a suburban Portland motel, police said.

Gresham police said they responded to a report of a shooting after 3 a.m. at the Golden Knight Motel.

Police say officers discovered four victims. As of Thursday afternoon, police said one person was in critical condition, two were taken into surgery, and the fourth was being treated as well.

Police said no one had been arrested and they didn’t have a suspect description.

Gresham police told KOIN 6 it is an “extremely complex incident” and that detectives were trying to sort out the details.