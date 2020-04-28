SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — Four people died Tuesday morning in a house fire in Sweet Home, authorities say.

A passerby reported the blaze and tried to alert the people inside, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Firefighters encountered flames and smoke coming from the center of the home and fought the blaze from the outside, Sweet Home Fire Chief Dave Barringer said. Firefighters later entered the home and found four people dead.

Barringer said authorities were trying to learn the relationship between the people who were killed.

The blaze took about 15 minutes to extinguish, Barringer said, and the home was a total loss. Barringer didn’t know whether it had smoke alarms.

The fire is under investigation. Sweet Home is south of Portland in Linn County.