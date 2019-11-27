CAVE JUNCTION, Ore. (AP) — Four men have been arrested in connection with a fatal fire in southwestern Oregon.

Oregon State Police say the men from Cave Junction were lodged in Josephine County Jail and are all suspects in the murder of 65-year-old Donald Thomas.

Thomas died Jan. 15 in his home in Cave Junction. Police at the time said witnesses reported seeing a man light and throw a flare at the home.

Police on Wednesday identified Justin Mason, Dakota Crow, Kenny Webb and Richard Webb as suspects. Mason and Crow are each charged with two counts of murder, one count of arson and one count of burglary.

Brothers Kenny Webb and Richard Webb are each charged with two counts of aggravated murder, and one each of arson and burglary.

Police said all were believed to have been friends with Thomas.

It wasn’t immediately known if the men have lawyers.