SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old inmate at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem died Monday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports no details about the death of Dominic Genise have been released.

A medical examiner will determine his cause of death, and the Oregon State Police has been notified.

Corrections department and court records say Genise, who lived in Clackamas County, entered Oregon Department of Corrections custody in 2016 after he was convicted on identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle charges.

His earliest release date was in summer 2020.