EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — A Coos Bay man has been sentenced to three decades in federal prison after he admitted to using a 3-year-old child to make videos of sexual abuse and disseminated them online.

Keith James Atherton, 33, pleaded guilty to using a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

U.S. District Judge Ann L. Aiken sentenced him Wednesday to the maximum prison term of 30 years followed by a life term of supervised release, in federal court in Eugene. He must also register as a sex offender.

Atherton played some of the videos during a video conference with a group exchanging child exploitation videos and discussing sexual abuse of children, according to federal prosecutors.

He live-streamed video of a home, and investigators identified Atherton and his residence, according to court records.

Federal agents from Homeland Security Investigations and Coos County Sheriff’s deputies raided his home in July 2018 and seized abusive videos Atherton had made.

Investigators seized devices containing at least 35,000 images and 8,000 videos depicting the sexual abuse of infants, toddlers, and young children, according to court records.