PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon hospital system has canceled vaccine clinics for Saturday and Sunday because of a major winter snowstorm expected to hit the Portland area.

Oregon Health & Science University said Wednesday that it was closing its vaccine clinics for safety over forecasted snow and freezing temperatures. The city will likely get roughly 2 inches of snowfall from Thursday to Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Three sites will be closed, including Hillsboro Stadium.

OHSU said it is rescheduling appointments, including for “a large contingent of patients 80 and older.”