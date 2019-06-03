SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say three teenagers were killed in Salem when their car was hit by an intoxicated motorist who sped through a red light.

The Salem Police Department says officers and fire crews responded to the collision at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say initial investigation shows a man driving a Jeep ran the red light and collided with a car carrying three teens.

Police say 19-year-old Trinity Watt of Salem, 19-year-old Madison Capobianco of Salem, and 18-year-old Makayla Tryon of Keizer, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Juan C. Rodriguez Palacios remained at the scene with his passenger and both were taken to a hospital. Police say Rodriguez Palacios’ blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when tested.

He was arrested on manslaughter and other charges.

It wasn’t immediately known if he has a lawyer.