PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Three residents of a senior care facility in Portland were hospitalized after a fire there Wednesday.

A fire was called in just after 9 a.m. at the Regency Park Assisted Living Facility, KOIN-TV reported. Tualatin Valley Fire crews found the fire inside the mechanical room on the lower floor of the building and quickly knocked it down.

Three people were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t expected to be life threatening.

A warming bus was provided for people who were evacuated.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately released.