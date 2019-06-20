ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Three more gray whales have died in Alaska, bringing the total to 10 for 2019.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says the latest dead animals were found in southeast Alaska.

A fisherman Monday reported a dead floating gray whale near Wrangell. The U.S. Forest Service helped secure it to a beach.

Late Tuesday, a gray whale was spotted beached on the outer coast of Kruzof Island west of Sitka. It has substantially decomposed.

Also on Tuesday, a carcass was seen floating near Annette Island south of Ketchikan.

NOAA Fisheries last month declared an unusual mortality event for elevated gray whale strandings along the West Coast.

The agency says 167 gray whales have been found dead from Mexico to Alaska.