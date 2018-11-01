Pasco, WA — Police are hunting for three men involved in an altercation outside a Pasco convenience store after one of the men pulled a gun about 3 a.m. Thursday.

Two men were arguing with a third man outside of the Metro Mart at 10th Avenue and West Lewis Street when a store clerk saw one of the men pull out the gun. The third man took off running, Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren said.

The two other men drove away in a white Chevy passenger car.

Police are still searching for all three.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 509-628-0333.