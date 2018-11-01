Pasco, WA — Police are hunting for three men involved in an altercation outside a Pasco convenience store after one of the men pulled a gun about 3 a.m. Thursday.
Two men were arguing with a third man outside of the Metro Mart at 10th Avenue and West Lewis Street when a store clerk saw one of the men pull out the gun. The third man took off running, Pasco police Sgt. Scott Warren said.
The two other men drove away in a white Chevy passenger car.
Police are still searching for all three.
Most Read Local Stories
- German hiker, stuck on the Pacific Crest Trail, saved by a stranger
- These are the luckiest — and unluckiest — places to play the Washington lottery, data show | FYI Guy
- Yakama Nation chairman denied access to U.S. Supreme Court hearing over headdress
- Soft soils spread by settlers sink seven-year-old Sodo street structure
- How much would I-1631's carbon fee cost you at the gas pump and to heat your home?
Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 509-628-0333.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.