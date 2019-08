REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police say three people were killed in a vehicle crash in central Oregon.

KTVZ-TV reports the crash happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. Tuesday about 7 miles (11 kilometers) west of Redmond on Highway 126.

Oregon State Police Sgt. Caleb Ratliff says an SUV was heading west on the highway when it veered into the oncoming lane of traffic and hit a rock abutment near a driveway.

Ratliff says all three people in the SUV died at the scene.