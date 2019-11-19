DAYTON, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a girl and two adults were killed in a head-on collision on Highway 221.

Oregon State Police Troopers were called out to the roadway at milepost 10.5, south of Dayton, just before noon Monday.

KOIN reports that according to their preliminary investigation, 33-year-old Krista Ashley was driving a Volkswagen Passat north when she crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a black Chevy Cruz driven by Susie Valdez, 69.

Valdez and her passenger, Robert Valdez, were both killed in the crash.

An adolescent girl in the Passat was taken to the Salem Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Ashley and two other passengers, 28-year-old Daniel Norris and another girl, all sustained serious injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital.

An investigation continues.