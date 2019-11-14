GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — Three siblings who had been reported missing from Great Falls have been located in Idaho and the Montana Department of Justice has canceled an Amber Alert issued for them.

The agency says two girls, ages 5 and 3, and a 1-year-old boy were found safe Thursday several hours after the alert was issued. They were believed to have been taken overnight by their noncustodial parents and were believed to be in danger because their parents have a history of drug use and violence.

The parents, 28-year-old Tony Demontigny and 30-year-old Ellaura Wright, were taken into custody. Officials did not say where in Idaho the children were found.

The children — Raelynn, Lianna and Tony — were discovered missing at 6:45 a.m. Thursday.