JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Three former state employees are suing Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his chief of staff, alleging wrongful termination when Dunleavy took office.
The Alaska Civil Liberties Union of Alaska plans a lawsuit on behalf of former state attorney Elizabeth Bakalar and one on behalf of psychiatrists Anthony Blanford and John Bellville.
After Dunleavy’s election, chief of staff Tuckerman Babcock asked at-will state employees to submit their resignations. In a statement, Babcock said it was appropriate to ask if they wanted to work for the administration.
The lawsuits say Bakalar submitted a resignation letter but indicated she wanted to keep working, while Blanford and Bellville “refused to swear allegiance to the Dunleavy agenda.”
Most Read Local Stories
- The right answer in Seattle's great viaduct debate turned out to be one they never proposed | Danny Westneat
- 'It did not seem right': How a group of savvy Issaquah residents halted a housing development VIEW
- Prosecutors: Man who attacked lesbians at Seahawks game is charged with assault, hate crime
- 'God told me he was a lizard': Seattle man accused of killing his brother with a sword
- Here's some help to get around the Seattle region when Highway 99 closes for three weeks
The lawsuits say their removals violate free speech rights and the policy that state employment be governed by merit.