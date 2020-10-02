BEND, Ore. (AP) — Three people died when a car veered off a road near Sisters into a tree Thursday, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the single-vehicle crash at about 9:17 p.m. Thursday about a mile south of state Highway 242, a sheriff’s office news release said.

Sisters-Camp Sherman Fire Department personnel determined all three people inside the car died as a result of the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

The identities of the victims haven’t been disclosed, The Bulletin reported.

An investigation determined that the car, traveling north, left the road for unknown reasons and hit a tree, ejecting two of the three people inside, according to the sheriff’s office.

A spokesperson from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a request for comment from the newspaper.