PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say three people died and others were injured in a two-vehicle accident near Salem.

KOIN-TV reports the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash involving a van and pickup truck, which happened Friday evening.

Mark Bjorklund, battalion chief with Marion County Fire District 1, says three of the 13 people in the van died. Nine others were injured, and another person refused medical attention.

The lone occupant of the truck was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

___

Information from: KOIN-TV, http://www.koin.com/