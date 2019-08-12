BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three young children are dead after deputies say the car they were in was hit from behind by a suspected intoxicated driver.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office says the kids, aged 3, 5 and 6 were in the back of a Dodge Neon that was stopped at a temporary traffic light for construction near Bellevue early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office says that’s when a Dodge pickup struck the smaller car from behind. Two of the children were pronounced dead at the scene, and 3-year-old Drayka Rayshell of Mountain Home died at a Boise hospital. The driver of the smaller car, 26-year-old Somchai Ray Lee Lurak of Mountain Home, was listed in critical condition at a Boise hospital on Monday, and another passenger, 26-year-old Emma Weigand of Mountain Home, was also hospitalized.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the pickup, 36-year-old Matthew R. Park of Fairfield, appeared to be uninjured and was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. Park had not yet been formally charged Monday morning and it was not known if he had obtained an attorney.