ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Three people on Christmas Eve were arraigned on charges related to a shooting in Oregon.

The Argus Observer reports 27-year-old Xavier Machuca was arraigned on attempted murder, assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon charges in connection to the Friday shooting in Ontario.

His security bond was set at $1.1 million.

Branden Learned was arraigned on a charge of hindering prosecution. The 31-year-old was held without bail due to a probation violation from a previous manner. However, his security bond tied to the new charge is $15,000.

Jasmine Ceballos was also arraigned on charges of hindering prosecution and unlawful possession of a weapon. The 20-year-old woman’s bond was set at $35,0000.

Public defenders will be assigned to the three Ontario residents.

A grand jury will decide whether to indict the individuals on all charges on Thursday.

