ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska teenager has been convicted of pistol-whipping and shooting to death a 16-year-old boy who prosecutors say was ambushed by “wannabe gang members.”

Eighteen-year-old Dominic Johnson was convicted Thursday of first-degree murder, arson and other crimes for the 2016 killing of David Grunwald.

Prosecutors say Grunwald had smoked marijuana with a group of men who were fascinated by street gang life. Authorities say he was pistol-whipped outside a home in Palmer, driven to a remote area near the Knik River and shot. His Ford Bronco was torched.

Grunwald was reported missing on Nov. 13, 2016. Johnson led authorities to the body a few weeks later.

Johnson and three other teenagers were charged with his murder. Eighteen-year-old Erick Almandinger was convicted earlier this year. The other two await trial.

