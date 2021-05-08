FOREST GROVE, Ore. (AP) — A second Forest Grove police officer is facing a criminal charge in the case of an officer accused of vandalizing a home where a Black Lives Matter flag was displayed last fall.

Officer Bradley Schuetz was indicted Thursday by a grand jury on one count of first-degree official misconduct, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He was arrested, cited and released, police said.

Schuetz picked up Officer Steven Teets from the crime scene on Oct. 31 and drove him home instead of arresting him, investigators said.

Beaverton police Sgt. Kevin MacDonald said in not arresting Teets, Schuetz “prevented the investigation from happening.”

Teets faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct for allegedly walking into the driveway of a Forest Grove couple’s home, setting off the alarm on their truck, hitting the Black Lives Matter flag outside their garage and kicking and pounding on their front door.

The residents called police and another officer arrived and identified Teets. Schuetz then responded and took Teets home, investigators said.

Teets was off-duty at the time. Schuetz was on duty.

Teets has been on administrative duty while the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigated the incident. Schuetz is currently on paid administrative leave, according to Forest Grove Police Capt. Michael Hall.