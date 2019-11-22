SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Authorities have reportedly released 21 protesters who were arrested Thursday night during a sit-in at the governor’s office in the Oregon State Capitol.

The demonstrators are opposed to a planned liquefied natural gas pipeline and a marine export terminal in Oregon. They demanded that Gov. Kate Brown publicly oppose the project, which she refused to do.

Southern Oregon Rising Tide, which organized the protest, said the 21 arrested by Oregon State Police spent the night in jail and were out by 5 a.m. Friday. In a statement the Oregon State Police said the 21 were arrested on trespassing charges after being asked to leave.

The proposed marine terminal, in Coos Bay, would allow export of American liquid natural gas to Asia, and would have a 230-mile (370-kilometer) feeder pipeline from an interstate gas hub in southern Oregon’s Klamath County.