SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — More than 100 people gathered across from Thurston High School to honor victims of the mass shooting that happened there on May 21, 1998.

The Register-Guard reports that those who attended Monday night’s vigil expressed the importance of healing and remembrance, and a desire for change as school shootings continue to plague the nation.

Thurston shooting survivor Betina Lynn gave a speech in which she recalled moments before the shooting, and the challenges of the aftermath.

“Becoming known as survivors of gun violence was not something any of us aspired to be,” she told the crowd. “I want you to know, though, I am not beaten. I am not defeated.”

Kip Kinkel killed his parents before attacking the school 20 years ago. He killed two students and wounded more than 20 other people. He remains in prison.

