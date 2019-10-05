WHITEBIRD, Idaho (AP) — A 20-year-ols man is dead after being partially thrown from the pick-up truck he was driving on Highway 95.

KBOI-TV reports Nicholas Holland of Sandpoint was driving in the northbound lane of Highway 95, around 6:12 p.m. Friday near Whitebird, when he sideswiped another car.

Holland then drove the pick-up into the opposite lane, off the road, and down a 200 foot embankment.

Holland wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was partially thrown from the truck.

He died at the scene of the crash.

Holland’s passenger suffered only minor injuries and was later released from a Grangeville hospital.

The driver and passenger in the sideswiped car were not injured.

