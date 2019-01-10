FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — A 2-year-old girl died in a fire in a mobile home just outside the city limits of Fairbanks.
Alaska State Troopers say the University of Alaska Fairbanks Fire Department at about 4:15 a.m. Monday took a call of a home fire at Gold Rush Estates, a mobile home park west of Fairbanks.
The temperature was 36 degrees below zero (-37.78 Celsius).
A man and a woman escaped from the burning home but reported the girl inside. Her body was found in a bedroom.
Most Read Local Stories
- The right answer in Seattle's great viaduct debate turned out to be one they never proposed | Danny Westneat
- 'It did not seem right': How a group of savvy Issaquah residents halted a housing development VIEW
- 'God told me he was a lizard': Seattle man accused of killing his brother with a sword
- Prosecutors: Man who attacked lesbians at Seahawks game is charged with assault, hate crime
- Another round of wind and winter weather's here, but warmer temps and sun breaks on the way
An autopsy is planned.
A deputy fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.