Prineville, Ore. (AP) — A toddler was killed Thursday when run over by a vehicle at a property in Prineville, according to the Crook County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s office deputies, Crook County Fire and Rescue crew and Oregon State Police troopers responded at 5:58 p.m. and attempted living saving measures to the child, who was transported to a local hospital. The child was later pronounced dead, The Bulletin reported.

An investigation determined the incident was an accident, according to the sheriff’s office. The name of the child and others involved have not been released.