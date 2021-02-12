PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people were unresponsive after they were rescued from the Pacific Ocean off the Oregon coast Thursday.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the duo’s boat capsized in Netarts Bay and an outgoing current pulled them toward the ocean, according to Netarts-Oceanside Fire District Fire Chief Tim Carpenter, fire chief.

He said the woman and man clung onto the boat, then hit waves at the mouth of the bay and became separated from it. Neither was wearing a lifejacket.

Authorities on personal watercraft rescued them and took them to shore, Carpenter said.

Both were unresponsive when they reached the shore. Carpenter didn’t know their conditions after they were taken away in ambulances.

He guessed they were in the water from 20 to 30 minutes.