AURORA, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and passenger suffered minor injuries when a Piper Malibu Mirage crash landed south of Portland in Aurora.

Marion County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Baldridge says deputies were called to the Aurora Airport at 3:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Baldrige says initial investigation shows that the pilot was trying to land the plane when it struck a radio antenna, sending the plane into the ground.

He says the pilot and passenger had what appeared to be minor injuries.

Deputies will continue to investigate in coordination with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The names of the people in in the plane haven’t been released.